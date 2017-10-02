Will concert security increase after recent shootings?

The Wilma Theater in Missoula hosted the final stop for the Make America Rock Again tour Monday night.

Concert organizers said that they felt very confident about the security procedures for Monday night's show.

Nick Checota, Owner of Logjam Presents, a group that organizes concerts in Western Montana said that many people were not happy when they started using metal detectors at Missoula concert venues.

Checota said that they will have metal detectors and check bags thoroughly, just as they do for all other events.

Checota explained that they were initially less strict about issuing it, but because of recent threats and shootings they use the metal detectors for all customers.

"It gets easier for us to have those types of policies when an event like this happens. I think people understand it and respect it a little more," said Checota.

A local resident and avid concert-goer said that he doesn't mind the increased security.

"I wouldn't say it makes me more afraid. I think it would make me more willing to have security measures put in place. I might look at metal detectors as less of a hindrance and it might actually seem a little more worth it," said Missoula resident.

Checota said that a shooting can happen at any public location, but he hopes it doesn't change the music or concert culture

"I hope it doesn't impact anyone’s desire for entertainment and I don't think it would," said Checota.

Scott Smalley, a bus driver for the Make America Rock Again Tours said that he is concerned about his safety, especially driving bands around.

"They are going to have to do it more like the airports, I think. Hopefully it doesn't come to that. I drive a bus every day. And you worry about the safety about the bus driver,” said Smalley.

Although this bus driver does not feel less safe at concerts, he said that he does believe that concert security will increase after tragedies like this.