Council on American-Islamic Relations urges Muslims to donate blood and pray for Las Vegas

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, calls on its members of the Muslim community nationwide to "join Americans of all faiths and backgrounds" in donating blood and sending prayers to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

CAIR also condemned the claim made by the terror group ISIS that the Las Vegas shooter was one of its "soldiers." The FBI has stated there is no connection between the shooter and ISIS.

To #ISIS / #Daesh, You are evil, pure & simple. Stay away from our beautiful faith. Evil group trying to exploit#LasVegasShooting. https://t.co/Y5phHKau5K — Nihad Awad ???? ??? (@NihadAwad) October 2, 2017

In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said:

"We offer prayers for the victims of this horrific attack and sincere condolences to the loved ones of those killed or injured. American Muslims, along with their fellow Americans of all faiths and backgrounds, should immediately donate blood in Nevada and nationwide to assist the wounded.

"That the terror group ISIS would -- without evidence -- claim 'credit' for this heinous crime is an example of evil exploiting evil and is further evidence of that group's depravity."

In a tweet earlier today, Awad urged "Muslim medical professionals and first responders in Las Vegas to volunteer where needed."