Montana delegates respond to Las Vegas shooting

As news spread of Sunday night's horrific shooting in Las Vegas, Montana's delegates offered prayers and commented on the atrocities committed.

Governor Steve Bullock ordered flags to be flown at half-staff following the president's orders this morning. He sent out a prayer for victims early this morning.

Lisa and I are praying for the victims, families and loved ones of the horrific and senseless tragedy in Las Vegas last night. — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) October 2, 2017

At 9:30 Monday morning, Attorney General Steve Fox stated:

“The horror of Sunday night will be forever burned into this country’s memory. While acts of evil test our resolve, we must stand firm against hate and violence, and join together to combat those who wish to harm our citizens. My thoughts and prayers go out to those who’ve been injured, as well as to the friends and loved ones of those who lost their lives.”

Senator Steve Daines heard the devastating news this morning and responded via Twitter:

Waking up to the horrifying news out of Vegas — I’m praying for the victims, their families and the brave first responders. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) October 2, 2017

Tester followed suit, posting to Twitter around 9:40 am: