SCOTUS will not hear Markus Kaarma appeal

The US Supreme Court decides not to take the case of Markus Kaarma, a Missoula man sentenced to 70 years in prison for the 2014 murder of Diren Dede.

Kaarma fatally shot Dede, a 17-year-old exchange student from Germany, when he went into Kaarma's open garage looking for beer late at night on April 27.



Kaarma says he was defending himself when he shot Dede from behind three times, but prosecutors produced evidence that Kaarma and his girlfriend were attempting to lure potential burglars into the garage. During the trial, witnesses testified Kaarma said he would like to kill a kid.

Kaarma filed appeals on the state and federal level, arguing media bias in the case prevented him from getting a fair trial.

The Associated Press reports SCOTUS shot down Kaarma's federal appeal Monday.