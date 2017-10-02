Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Las Vegas victims

With an estimated 58 dead in the Las Vegas concert shooting and another 500 injured, Montana's Governor is ordering all flags flown to be displayed at half-staff until sunset on October 6.

In accordance with President Donald Trump's order this morning, Bullock released the following proclamation:

As requested by the President of the United States, I hereby order all flags flown in the State of Montana to be displayed at half-staff on Monday, October 2nd, 2017 until sunset on Friday, October 6th, 2017, out of respect for the victims and the families of one of the deadliest shootings in modern American history, occurring in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 1st, 2017.