Montana Man survives Las Vegas shooting

We were able to speak with a Montana man who attended this weekend's Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Cody Doyle tells us he was close to the stage when the deadliest shooting in U.S. history occurred. At least 50 people are now dead and more than 200 others are injured.

At about 8 a.m. Monday Doyle told us he was finally able to get back into his hotel room. He is preparing for his flight back home to Montana. We will meet with him when he arrives in Montana this afternoon and will bring you his story this evening.