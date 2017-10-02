Montana Man survives Las Vegas shooting - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana Man survives Las Vegas shooting

MISSOULA -

We were able to speak with a Montana man who attended this weekend's Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Cody Doyle tells us he was close to the stage when the deadliest shooting in U.S. history occurred. At least 50 people are now dead and more than 200 others are injured. 

At about 8 a.m. Monday Doyle told us he was finally able to get back into his hotel room. He is preparing for his flight back home to Montana. We will meet with him when he arrives in Montana this afternoon and will bring you his story this evening. 

  Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

    Monday, October 2 2017 10:38 AM EDT

    The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.  

  Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

    Monday, October 2 2017 10:57 AM EDT

    MISSOULA, Mont. - The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.  Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson were at the concert in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 400. 

  The Latest: Sheriff says 59 dead, 527 injured in Vegas shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 6:23 PM EDT

    LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says 59 people have been killed and 527 injured in a mass shooting Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.

  Brother of Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock: 'Mars just fell into the earth'

    Monday, October 2 2017 10:58 AM EDT

    The brother of the man suspected of opening fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas, killing 50 and injuring hundreds more, says he was stunned when he heard the news. 

  CBS fires lawyer for social media comment on Las Vegas

    Monday, October 2 2017 4:23 PM EDT

    NEW YORK (AP) - CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters."

  Las Vegas shooting brings tragedy to families around nation

    Monday, October 2 2017 1:41 PM EDT
    Police officers and first responders at the scene of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Credit: ZUMA PressPolice officers and first responders at the scene of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Credit: ZUMA Press

    The victims of a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas left behind loved ones in many parts of the country, bringing the tragedy's effects far beyond the city where it occurred.

  Montana Man survives Las Vegas shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 1:43 PM EDT

    We were able to speak with a Montana man who attended this weekend's Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

  Man killed in motorcycle crash near Kalispell identified

    Monday, October 2 2017 6:36 AM EDT

    The Flathead County Sheriff and Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in motorcycle crash on Saturday, September 30. 

