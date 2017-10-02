Brother of Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock: 'Mars just fell into the earth'

The brother of the man suspected of opening fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas, killing 50 and injuring hundreds more, says he was stunned when he heard the news.

Eric Hudson Paddock of Orlando, Florida, said he had "no idea" why his brother committed the shooting.

“Mars just fell into the earth,” he told NBC News . “We’re completely dumbfounded.”

Paddock described his brother as retired and said he was "just a guy" who went to hotels, gambled and went to shows.

“We are completely at a loss,” Eric Paddock said.

At least 50 people were killed when Paddock opened fire into a crowd of approximately 22,000 at an outdoor country music festival from the 32nd floor of Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday night, police said. 406 people had been transported to hospitals, according to police.

Police said Paddock shot and killed himself before police could reach him.

It is still not known what kind of weapon Paddock used, but officials said more than 10 rifles were recovered from his hotel room.

Paddock was a licensed pilot, who owned two planes. He also had a hunting license from Alaska.

Officials were searching for Marilou Danley, whom they identified as a companion of the suspect, Lombardo said.

Just before 7 a.m. ET, police tweeted that they had "located the female person of interest." Lombardo said Danley was located out of the country and was not believed to be involved in the shooting. He added that Paddock was utilizing some of her identification.