Color run benefits those suffering from cancer in the Flathead

Raising money and awareness for cancer, the 5th Pink me up 5k run takes place on October 1st in Kalispell with all proceeds going back to supporting the cancer community in the Flathead Valley.

Folks are encouraged to start the race off in clean white shirts and will be doused with colored paint on the route.



All money raised for the color run is going towards the Cancer Support Community, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to providing emotional support, education, and hope for those suffering from cancer free of charge.

The money helps fund fun excursions, nutrition classes, and social gatherings for the program.

If you are interested in joining the color run visit the color run's website.

Photo courtesy of Pink Me Up! 1k/5k