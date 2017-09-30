Color run benefits those suffering from cancer in the Flathead

Raising money and awareness for cancer, the 5th Pink me up 5k run takes place on October 1st in Kalispell with all proceeds going back to supporting the cancer community in the Flathead Valley.
Folks are encouraged to start the race off in clean white shirts and will be doused with colored paint on the route.
All money raised for the color run is going towards the Cancer Support Community, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to providing emotional support, education, and hope for those suffering from cancer free of charge.
The money helps fund fun excursions, nutrition classes, and social gatherings for the program.
If you are interested in joining the color run visit the color run's website.
Photo courtesy of Pink Me Up! 1k/5k
Ben Wineman recaps a huge night in high school football, including the Glacier Wolfpack getting their first win of the year against the Sentinel Spartans, and the Senior Broncs continuing their domination of the rest of the state as they beat the Big Sky Eagles.
Ben Wineman recaps a huge night in high school football, including the Glacier Wolfpack getting their first win of the year against the Sentinel Spartans, and the Senior Broncs continuing their domination of the rest of the state as they beat the Big Sky Eagles.
Watch live SWX events from your computer.
Watch live SWX events from your computer.
On Sunday, Sept. 10, Matthew Foth and Kortney Combs received phone calls that bring a parent's worst nightmare to life: their 16-year-old son, Gavin, was in a serious ATV accident on private land near Three Forks and was rushed to the hospital.
On Sunday, Sept. 10, Matthew Foth and Kortney Combs received phone calls that bring a parent's worst nightmare to life: their 16-year-old son, Gavin, was in a serious ATV accident on private land near Three Forks and was rushed to the hospital.
A small town business owner is making a big statement by boycotting NFL games, as player protests continue.
A small town business owner is making a big statement by boycotting NFL games, as player protests continue.
It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers.
It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers.
Paris, Tex. police are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man at his home. Reported by KXII in Texas, Asa Coker, 19, called 911 after killing Jason Payne.
Paris, Tex. police are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man at his home. Reported by KXII in Texas, Asa Coker, 19, called 911 after killing Jason Payne.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is in hot water after Politico uncovered his expensive noncommercial flight. In June, Zinke charted a $12,000 flight between Las Vegas and Montana, The Washington Post reports.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is in hot water after Politico uncovered his expensive noncommercial flight. In June, Zinke charted a $12,000 flight between Las Vegas and Montana, The Washington Post reports.
SWX Right Now can be seen both over-the-air and through some cable services in the Spokane-Coeur d-Alene, Kennewick-Pasco-Richland, and Yakima viewership areas.
SWX Right Now can be seen both over-the-air and through some cable services in the Spokane-Coeur d-Alene, Kennewick-Pasco-Richland, and Yakima viewership areas.