High School Football Scores and Highlights: 9/29

Ben Wineman recaps a huge night in high school football, including the Glacier Wolfpack getting their first win of the year against the Sentinel Spartans, and the Senior Broncs continuing their domination of the rest of the state as they beat the Big Sky Eagles.
When asked after his round if he knew the record was close, Billings West golfer Joey Moore smiled a little. Standing on the 18th tee box, already ten shots ahead of the rest of the Class AA field at Buffalo Hills Golf Club on Wednesday, he didn't have to test it.
Shaun Rainey and Ben Wineman have all your highlights and scores from around Class AA, including Flathead's first win over Glacier since 2008.
As we continue our look at area football teams, we head to the Mining City. Here are three things you need to know about the Butte Central Maroons football team.
A small town business owner is making a big statement by boycotting NFL games, as player protests continue.
On Sunday, Sept. 10, Matthew Foth and Kortney Combs received phone calls that bring a parent's worst nightmare to life: their 16-year-old son, Gavin, was in a serious ATV accident on private land near Three Forks and was rushed to the hospital.
In Montana's largest-ever 'Call for Art,' a Bozeman artist is selected to beautify the brand-new Missoula College building. And he did it by creating the city's largest sculpture.
Paris, Tex. police are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man at his home. Reported by KXII in Texas, Asa Coker, 19, called 911 after killing Jason Payne.
A sixth grade student at Eileen Johnson Middle School in Lockwood spent part of her picture day in tears after learning that her dress was in violation of the school dress code.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is in hot water after Politico uncovered his expensive noncommercial flight. In June, Zinke charted a $12,000 flight between Las Vegas and Montana, The Washington Post reports.
It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers.
Helena is changing their source of water next week from the Ten Mile Creek to the Missouri River.
