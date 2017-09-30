High School Football Scores and Highlights: 9/29 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

High School Football Scores and Highlights: 9/29

Ben Wineman recaps a huge night in high school football, including the Glacier Wolfpack getting their first win of the year against the Sentinel Spartans, and the Senior Broncs continuing their domination of the rest of the state as they beat the Big Sky Eagles. Butte and West have a double OT thriller, and Flathead commands respect after beating Bozeman. And Skyview gets their first win since September 2016 over the Hellgate Knights. All that and more, join Ben Wineman for the SWX Friday Night Sports Takeover

