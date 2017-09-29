Son of former Libby police chief arrested for Texas murder

Paris, Tex. police are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man at his home. Reported by KXII in Texas, Asa Coker, 19, called 911 after killing Jason Payne.

According to the affidavit KXII obtained, Coker claims he killed Payne in self-defense because the older man tried to sexually assault him. After calling the police, Coker stayed on scene until law enforcement arrived.

He then, according to the affidavit, admitted to police that he killed Payne with a hammer and knife. The men met just weeks prior to the altercation according to Payne's family.

Coker was taken into custody at the scene and is being held on a $1 million bond.