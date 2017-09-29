Medicaid expansion has saved Montana $30 million - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Medicaid expansion has saved Montana $30 million

Posted: Updated:

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Health officials say Montana's Medicaid expansion program has saved the state more than $30 million since its start in January 2016, mostly because the federal government is paying a bigger share of the costs for some recipients.
    
Erica Johnston with the Department of Public Health and Human Services told a legislative oversight committee on Wednesday that the program covers nearly 84,000 residents and has paid for $573 million in health care services since it began. Enrollees are required to pay 2 percent of their monthly income in premiums. The state has collected $5.6 million in premiums.
    
The Department of Corrections reports it saved $7.66 million in the fiscal year that ended in June because it can reimburse outside caregivers at the lower Medicaid rate, rather than commercial rate.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

