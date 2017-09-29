Zinke in hot water over $12,000 flight

Shafer is re constructing the ears starting with metal dowels and then adding chicken wire around the dowels before pouring concrete over the wire.
Shafer is re constructing the ears starting with metal dowels and then adding chicken wire around the dowels before pouring concrete over the wire.
With no warning at all, a Grizzly bear came charging out of the brush and attacked him.
With no warning at all, a Grizzly bear came charging out of the brush and attacked him.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells us that while the county just recently added an expansion to the old jail with 40 beds this is only a temporary solution.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells us that while the county just recently added an expansion to the old jail with 40 beds this is only a temporary solution.
Lauren Alley with the park tells us materials are being purchased in order to stabilize and shore up the remaining structure.
Lauren Alley with the park tells us materials are being purchased in order to stabilize and shore up the remaining structure.
Lincoln County High School Principal Joel Graves tells us when the students saw how many people were suffering from the fires they had an idea.
Lincoln County High School Principal Joel Graves tells us when the students saw how many people were suffering from the fires they had an idea.
A small town business owner is making a big statement by boycotting NFL games, as player protests continue.
A small town business owner is making a big statement by boycotting NFL games, as player protests continue.
On Sunday, Sept. 10, Matthew Foth and Kortney Combs received phone calls that bring a parent's worst nightmare to life: their 16-year-old son, Gavin, was in a serious ATV accident on private land near Three Forks and was rushed to the hospital.
On Sunday, Sept. 10, Matthew Foth and Kortney Combs received phone calls that bring a parent's worst nightmare to life: their 16-year-old son, Gavin, was in a serious ATV accident on private land near Three Forks and was rushed to the hospital.
A sixth grade student at Eileen Johnson Middle School in Lockwood spent part of her picture day in tears after learning that her dress was in violation of the school dress code.
A sixth grade student at Eileen Johnson Middle School in Lockwood spent part of her picture day in tears after learning that her dress was in violation of the school dress code.
In Montana's largest-ever 'Call for Art,' a Bozeman artist is selected to beautify the brand-new Missoula College building. And he did it by creating the city's largest sculpture.
In Montana's largest-ever 'Call for Art,' a Bozeman artist is selected to beautify the brand-new Missoula College building. And he did it by creating the city's largest sculpture.
Helena is changing their source of water next week from the Ten Mile Creek to the Missouri River.
Helena is changing their source of water next week from the Ten Mile Creek to the Missouri River.
Courtesy Daines & Gianforte U.S. Senator Steve Daines and U.S. Representative Greg Gianforte are urging the Trump administration to prioritize the Rock Creek and Montanore Mines, projects located in Lincoln County and Sanders County.
Courtesy Daines & Gianforte U.S. Senator Steve Daines and U.S. Representative Greg Gianforte are urging the Trump administration to prioritize the Rock Creek and Montanore Mines, projects located in Lincoln County and Sanders County.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page