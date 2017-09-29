Zinke in hot water over $12,000 flight - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Zinke in hot water over $12,000 flight

WASHINGTON D.C. -

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is in hot water after Politico uncovered his expensive non-commercial flight.

In June, Zinke charted a $12,000 flight between Las Vegas and Montana, The Washington Post reports. The Vegas trip was for a speech he was giving regarding the city's new NHL team. The private plane was from Wyoming oil gas executives the Post explains.

According to the response Zinke's spokesperson gave the Post, the secretary went with a private charter because a commercial flight wouldn't have gotten him back to Montana in time for the Western Governors Association meeting. 

Zack Colman from E&E News found that he could have taken a commercial flight and landed in Kalispell before midnight. The private plane landed just before 2:00 am. 

This isn't the only trip taken using private planes by Trump's administration. Earlier this week the Post looked into another White House official's use of private planes.

Montanans haven't responded favorably. On the streets of Missoula, residents are asking why this money isn't going towards improvements for Montana. 

