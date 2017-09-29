Burn ban lifted in Ravalli County - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Burn ban lifted in Ravalli County

Posted: Updated:

The burn ban has been lifted in Ravalli County with the burn season lasting until November 30th. 

Residents who want to burn yard debris need a 2017 burn permit every day they have a controlled burn on their property. 

To obtain a 2017 Ravalli County burn permit you can go to the Burn Permit.mt.gov web page and click on "obtain or renew a burn permit". If you had a burn permit in 2015 or 2016, you can renew that permit for 2017.

If you do not have internet access, you may respond to your local library for internet access or respond to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday to obtain or renew your burn permit.

