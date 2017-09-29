Coal train crash cleanup underway along Clark Fork near Noxon - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Coal train crash cleanup underway along Clark Fork near Noxon

Posted: Updated:
NOXON -

Crews near Noxon are working around the clock to cleanup a site filled with coal after a coal train derailed along the Clark Fork River, spilling coal everywhere along the banks.

Montana Rail Link says 99 percent of the coal has been loaded onto rail cars and removed from the site.

The cleanup process started two weeks ago and already it's made a huge difference. The rest of the coal will be taken out with a vacuum truck. That process should be done by early next week. All of the damaged rail cars have also been removed. The hope is that plans and vegetation will come back at the site.

The ultimate goal is to make this site look like it did before the crash. The re-vegetation process is expected to be completed by mid-October. 

