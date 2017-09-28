American Red Cross disperses its wildfire funding

Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters also known as V.O.A.D. in Montana have raised thousands of dollars for wildfire relief.

American Red Cross is a part of this V.O.A.D group that works together to help bring in funds and distribute those funds to those who need it the most.

Right now, they are forming a long-term recovery plan, meeting once a week to assess needs and tailor a judicial response.

American cross has raised 70-thousand dollars this wildfire season.

They have already used this money for cots, shelters, and food

"And all of a sudden outside of their back door a wildfire was rushing down the mountains. So within an hour they were out of their homes and in a wildfire shelter in eureka," said Matt Ochsner.

Matt Ochsner, Regional Communications Director for American Red Cross, said that this family ended up staying and eating at the shelter for seven days.

They are now focusing on helping people recover from wildfire season.

Trained volunteers are in the process of evaluating 32 individuals who may need the money.

Short and long term funding plans are determined on a case by case basis.

American Red Cross does provide monetary assistance for immediate help.

Other assistance includes services such as mental health counseling, replacing things like medications, and medical equipment like eye glasses.

Additional money left over from these funds will be used to help with other natural disasters.

If you need any assistance, please call 1-800-ARC-MONT.