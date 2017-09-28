General Sales Manager - Missoula

Job Description: Missoula-based GSM to oversee sales activity for KTMF – ABC, FOX & SWX in Missoula and Kalispell. Supervise local sales staff & work closely with commercial producers to maximize revenue. Develop multi-platform sales plans and strategy; create sales presentations, one-sheets, and promotions. The GSM will assist in identifying key accounts for developing new business and must have a keen sense of the market. GSM will conduct sales training, sales meetings and weekly one-on-one meetings for sales staff and must be able to forecast accurately and maintain excellent client relationships. Should have experience in developing revenue budgets and sales department's operational budgets.

Qualifications: 2-3 years broadcast sales and/or management experience (television preferred), record of growth and stability in employment. Solid knowledge of television and internet research, sales, and traffic systems including Comscore, Nielsen, Ad connections, Efficio, and Wide Orbit. Broad knowledge of television industry and experience at multi-media sales is a must. You must be organized, able to handle multiple tasks and goals, and love working in a team environment. Ability to work flexible hours along with the ability to work in a fast-paced environment required.

Physical Requirements or Restrictions: Sight and dexterity to do computer input. Valid driver's license required.

Application Deadline: Open until filled.

Candidate must possess a proven track record in client relationships, sales management, developmental skills and staff recruiting. Send resume and cover letter, noting desired position, referral source and salary history to Personnel: Station Manager, Cowles Montana Media Company, 2200 Stephens Avenue, Missoula, MT, 59801, or email to jobs@cowlesmontana.com Cowles Montana Media Company is an EOE.