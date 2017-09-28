Jared Kushner didn't disclose personal email account used for White House business

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, is under fire for using a private email account to conduct White House business. First reported by Politico, senior adviser Kushner had the account set up during the transition in December.

CNN obtained a copy of a letter sent to Kushner regarding the Senate Intel Committee's inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election. In the letter (view HERE) the Committee expressed concern that Kushner didn't disclose this information to them in a previous interview.

They wrote: "In recent media reports, your attorney, Mr. Lowell, has confirmed that you used a 'personal email account,' (other than or in addition to your Kushner Companies email address) from January 2017 through August 2017.)"

The New York Times also found that at least six White House staffers, including former chief strategist Steve Bannon and former chief of staff Reince Priebus, used private emails for White House business.

Among the left, this has caused a stir following the backlash Hillary Clinton faced for using a private email account as well.

Clinton's emails contained classified information, while both the NYT and The Blaze state that the contents of current White House admin personal emails are unknown.

The Committee has asked Kushner to make sure he's provided them with all relevant emails regarding their investigation, including "all other email accounts, messaging apps, or similar communication channels."