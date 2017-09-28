UPDATE: Reconstruction begins on beloved Hungry Horse statue

It was week six around the state of Montana for high school football, and we had a bunch of great games on the slate tonight. Join Ben Wineman for the SWX Friday Night Sports Takeover, as he highlights and recaps the night around the state.
As you drive into Glacier National Park you may notice a few changes to the restaurants and stores at the west entrance.
Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.
Following the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas, Montana State University and Bobcat Athletics announced on Friday that security will be increased for Saturday's Bobcat football game.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man convicted in a homicide featured on the "Making a Murderer" documentary has asked a judge to toss out her ruling that he doesn't deserve a new trial.
Of course, Montanans were at that concert in Las Vegas when bullets started showering down on people from the Mandalay Bay Hotel Casino A Whitefish man, who has become quite well-known in Montana, found himself in the middle of the horrific scene with his wife.
A new scam targeting two types of victims is popping up in the southwestern part of the state, but police say they believe it has ties to organized crime overseas.
