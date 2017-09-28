UPDATE: Reconstruction begins on beloved Hungry Horse statue - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UPDATE: Reconstruction begins on beloved Hungry Horse statue

HUNGRY HORSE -

Craig Shafer tells ABCFOXMontana that as of October 6th, the ears of the Hungry Horse statue have been repaired.

Shafer tells us that the project took a little longer than he was expecting because of some rainy weather.

In total it took Shafer around 15 hours to completely re construct the ears, and he could not be happier with the results

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

After folks around the Flathead Valley learned the iconic Hungry Horse statue was vandalized, one Hungry Horse community member is stepping up to help out.

Shafer tells us, “This being the iconic symbol of the town, I feel, disappointment and wonderment as to why somebody what would motivate this.”

Craig Shafer has lived in Hungry Horse for almost 60 years and has a special connection with the iconic Hungry Horse statue.  In 1982, his father retired from the aluminum industry and bought the copyrights to the hungry horse image and a gift shop from Alice Blake.

Shafer tells us, “They moved it into the house that I grew up in which was around 85, and ran that business until about 2010 when my dad passed away.”

When Shafer saw the response the vandalized horse was getting on social media, he knew he had to help.   Shafer is reconstructing the horse’s ears which appear to have been chopped off the horse’s head.  Shafer is reconstructing the ears starting with metal dowels and then adding chicken wire around the dowels before pouring concrete over the wire.  He’s doing all of this out of his love for this horse.

Shafer says, “When I saw that I said well I have concrete experience, and I’ve spiritually invested in that horse.”              

The whole project should take four to five days to complete.  Shafer is hoping for sunny, warm weather this week so the paint and concrete can dry.

    • Features

  • More Features
