Wray installed as FBI director, replaces fired Comey - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Wray installed as FBI director, replaces fired Comey

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Hometown Election Headquarters

    Hometown Election Headquarters

    Election Headquarters

    The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

    The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
    
WASHINGTON (AP) - Chris Wray has been formally installed as the new FBI director.
    
He replaces James Comey, who was fired in May by President Donald Trump after fewer than four years on the job.
    
The ceremony at FBI headquarters on Thursday was notable because neither Comey nor Robert Mueller, who preceded him as FBI director, was present.
    
Mueller is now leading a Justice Department investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. As part of that probe, he and his team of investigators are looking into the circumstances of Comey's firing.
    
Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at the ceremony.
    
Wray was a former high-ranking Justice Department official during the George W. Bush administration.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.