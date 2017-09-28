Rating improves for Montana VA Health Care System - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Rating improves for Montana VA Health Care System

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Officials say the Montana VA Health Care System received a three-star rating for quality, improving its one-star grade from earlier this year.
    
The Montana VA had received a 1-star rating in January for VA facilities in the lowest (fifth) quintile. The rating, which ranges from one to five, was done through the VA's Strategic Analytics and Improved Learning Value Model and applies to the health care system throughout the state.
    
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester says he is "proud of the men and women at VA Montana who work hard to deliver for our veterans."
    
The report shows the Montana VA Health Care System saw improvement in five areas: Mental health continuity of care, health care associated infections, in-hospital complications, utilization management admissions and continued stays, and overall rating of hospital.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.