Filming for TV series "Yellowstone" gives Montanans a chance to see Kevin Costner

Motorist traveling between the areas of Butte and Dillon will experience traffic delays, but not for the usual construction. The new television series Yellowstone starring actor Kevin Costner is currently filming between areas of I-15 near Darby in the Bitterroot.

Officials with the Montana Department of Transportation say driving conditions will not be impacted, but traffic is being re-routed to Frontage Rd.

The show will debut next year on Spike. We'll have more details as they become available.