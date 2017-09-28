Filming for TV series "Yellowstone" gives Montanans a chance to - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Filming for TV series "Yellowstone" gives Montanans a chance to see Kevin Costner

Posted: Updated:
DARBY -

Motorist traveling between the areas of Butte and Dillon will experience traffic delays, but not for the usual construction. The new television series Yellowstone starring actor Kevin Costner is currently filming between areas of I-15 near Darby in the Bitterroot.

 Officials with the Montana Department of Transportation say driving conditions will not be impacted, but traffic is being re-routed to Frontage Rd.

The show will debut next year on Spike. We'll have more details as they become available.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.