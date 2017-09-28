Kaitlin Miller, born and raised in Manhasset, New York, was recruited for rowing by the University of California, Los Angeles where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English. While at UCLA, she created and produced her own program, “The K&A Show”, which reported on significant UCLA athletic news and events. One of her favorite features was UCLA Football and its use of virtual reality. Kaitlin was one of the first people to report on how VR technology is used by top football coaches to better train their athletes, and she was able to show the viewers how this technology works from the perspective of a football player. As a result of her success and impact on the academic, athletic, and social communities at UCLA, Kaitlin was awarded the 2016 UCLA Senior of the Year.

While living in Los Angeles, Kaitlin had the opportunity to meet some of the best in the television industry. One of her favorites is Chris Roberts, a former UCLA Hall of Fame Broadcaster and the President of the Southern California Sportscasters Association. After working with him and the organization on several events, she was inducted as a board member. Kaitlin is still an active board member of this association and recently had the opportunity to present Vin Scully with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

A few months after graduating from UCLA, Kaitlin was invited to join the Pac-12 Network’s Broadcast Television and Multimedia Fellowship Program in San Francisco. Kaitlin had been working in the Remote Operations, Production, and Programming departments, while also filming halftime reports and features at Stanford and Cal.

Kaitlin is so excited for her next adventure with ABC Fox Montana. Kaitlin thrives on the challenge of finding breaking news stories, so she cannot wait to share what she discovers with the local community. Outside of work, Kaitlin loves skiing, golfing, and hiking, and is looking forward to exploring the beautiful state of Montana. She also loves college football and is looking forward to going to the games at the University of Montana. She cannot wait to meet new people and to become involved in the Missoula community.