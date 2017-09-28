Don't text and drive! A stoplight is not a green light to text - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Don't text and drive! A stoplight is not a green light to text

Posted: Updated:

Texting and driving has been illegal for a while, but what about texting when stopped at a stoplight? Bozeman PD says it’s still not the right time.

Bozeman Police Sgt. Travis Munter says, if you are operating your vehicle in the roadway you cannot be texting whether that is stopped or moving. You have to be completely out of the roadway and out of traffic.

 If caught,  you will be ticketed. Sgt. Munter recommends that you put the phone to the side and wait until you’re at your destination to reply. If it is an emergency or something really important then pull off of the road and pull into a parking lot.

You stay distracted about 30 seconds after your call, which means even at a stop light you could still cause an accident.

Sgt. Munter says that the ticket is a 100 dollar civil penalty meaning it won’t go on your driving record or affect your insurance, but the resulting crash would. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 3:37 PM EDT2017-09-26 19:37:23 GMT

     It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. 

     It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. 

  • Community rallies behind Three Forks teen injured in ATV crash

    Community rallies behind Three Forks teen injured in ATV crash

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-09-27 01:57:44 GMT

    On Sunday, Sept. 10, Matthew Foth and Kortney Combs received phone calls that bring a parent's worst nightmare to life: their 16-year-old son, Gavin, was in a serious ATV accident on private land near Three Forks and was rushed to the hospital.

    On Sunday, Sept. 10, Matthew Foth and Kortney Combs received phone calls that bring a parent's worst nightmare to life: their 16-year-old son, Gavin, was in a serious ATV accident on private land near Three Forks and was rushed to the hospital.

  • Alzheimer's caregiver shares personal story of her father

    Alzheimer's caregiver shares personal story of her father

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-09-28 00:10:40 GMT

    Alzheimer's Disease affects so many people in our country. One of those most affected by the disease is the caregiver. 

    Alzheimer's Disease affects so many people in our country. One of those most affected by the disease is the caregiver. 

  • Kalispell man is attacked by a Grizzly and lives to tell his story

    Kalispell man is attacked by a Grizzly and lives to tell his story

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-09-27 21:13:51 GMT

    With no warning at all, a Grizzly bear came charging out of the brush and attacked him. 

    With no warning at all, a Grizzly bear came charging out of the brush and attacked him. 

  • Flathead Company Gets $559 Million Contract

    Flathead Company Gets $559 Million Contract

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 12:43 AM EDT2017-09-27 04:43:12 GMT
    More good news coming out of Saudi Arabia, with direct benefits to us here in Montana. S&K Aerospace of Saint Ignatius lands a $559 million contract with the U.S. Air Force, to service the Royal Saudi Air Force's F-15 program. S&K Aerospace is part of the Salish and Kootenai collection of companies based in the Flathead. Many of the 100+ jobs created by the contract will be in Saudi Arabia and at S&K offices in Atlanta, but there may be some new jobs created here in Mon...
    More good news coming out of Saudi Arabia, with direct benefits to us here in Montana. S&K Aerospace of Saint Ignatius lands a $559 million contract with the U.S. Air Force, to service the Royal Saudi Air Force's F-15 program. S&K Aerospace is part of the Salish and Kootenai collection of companies based in the Flathead. Many of the 100+ jobs created by the contract will be in Saudi Arabia and at S&K offices in Atlanta, but there may be some new jobs created here in Mon...

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Residents near Orphan Girl mine dump could be surrounded with health risks

    Residents near Orphan Girl mine dump could be surrounded with health risks

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 8:06 PM EDT2017-09-28 00:06:41 GMT

    Just a few miles from Montana Tech a popular area for bikers and trail walkers could be putting the health of uptown Butte residents in danger.

    Just a few miles from Montana Tech a popular area for bikers and trail walkers could be putting the health of uptown Butte residents in danger.

  • Superior Fire Department installs over 250 smoke alarms in local homes

    Superior Fire Department installs over 250 smoke alarms in local homes

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-09-26 21:22:54 GMT

    In a little over a year, Torrey and his department and have installed 282 smoke alarms in more than 100 homes in Superior and the rural fire district, which encompasses 66 square miles and includes 2,220 people.

    In a little over a year, Torrey and his department and have installed 282 smoke alarms in more than 100 homes in Superior and the rural fire district, which encompasses 66 square miles and includes 2,220 people.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.