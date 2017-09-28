Don't text and drive! A stoplight is not a green light to text

Texting and driving has been illegal for a while, but what about texting when stopped at a stoplight? Bozeman PD says it’s still not the right time.

Bozeman Police Sgt. Travis Munter says, if you are operating your vehicle in the roadway you cannot be texting whether that is stopped or moving. You have to be completely out of the roadway and out of traffic.

If caught, you will be ticketed. Sgt. Munter recommends that you put the phone to the side and wait until you’re at your destination to reply. If it is an emergency or something really important then pull off of the road and pull into a parking lot.

You stay distracted about 30 seconds after your call, which means even at a stop light you could still cause an accident.

Sgt. Munter says that the ticket is a 100 dollar civil penalty meaning it won’t go on your driving record or affect your insurance, but the resulting crash would.