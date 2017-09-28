City of Bozeman to push forward with North Park Development

More than a decade has passed and the Bozeman North Park property near I-90 continues to sit empty.

The property was bought back in 2003 with the original plans of building a garbage transfer station. Now, 14 years later they have a plan.

Two years ago the city sold the lot to a private sector. Now, They want to develop the infrastructure so that the city can start making money off the lot. If the city develops the infrastructure then businesses can be built and jobs can be made.

City Commissioner Chris Mehl said, "it has been sold, and so earlier this week, we were talking about ways to provide incentives to build the infrastructure there. Won't be any more cost to the taxpayers, but if we can accumulate some of the money that area grows then put it back into there we can solve some of the access issues. It's a beautiful piece of land close to the interstate close to the railroad; it makes a lot sense for manufacturing we just need in sense the on ramp and off ramp to make it work.”