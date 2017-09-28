Tire shops are prepping for winter season

The phone has been ringing off the hook for many tire shops across Montana this week with the snow falling in the mountains.

Even though this is just the beginning employees at Big O Tires say having an early start could help you in the mountain passes and beat the crowds.

They have a new shipment coming in this week to prepare for all the drivers who will want studded tires at the end of the month,

"Legally October 1st you can have studded snow tires on the ground so that's one people want to come in,” said Jeremy Feistner with Big O Tires.

“It really just depends on how much snow we get early in the season. We will get people who like to wait to the last minute and once it starts snowing they come in then they can't get in because every tire shop is busy."

One of the things Feistner says drivers should know is as our weather does change it goes from hot to cold it can decrease your tire pressure and if that happens you need to have it taken in to look at to keep you safe on the roads.