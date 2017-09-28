Small-town Montana bar refusing to play NFL games

The NFL has sparked a national controversy this week, as players continue to take a knee during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality.

It's a leading topic across the country right now, as everyone seems to have taken a side on this issue.

One Montana bar owner is protesting the protests by not playing the NFL games in his bar.

Kurt Bekemans owner of the Ringling Bar says he will not support what is going on with the NFL

His bar is right in the town of Ringling south of White Sulphur Springs and north of Livingston and he says many of the people in the area agree with him

The bar announced its decision not to play NFL games on Tuesday in a Facebook post. Which says "the Ringling bar will no longer show any NFL games. This will allow us to air the PBR, rodeo and NASCAR events whose competitors are true Americans! Sorry for any inconvenience."

So far, the Facebook post has received over 200 shares and many mixed comments.

But Bekemans, says all of his patrons are backing him on the decision.

Bekemans says he is doing this for the many Americans who have fought and died for the nation.

“Generations of service members of all races have served and protected us and provide us our freedom,” said Bekemans. “I think they're getting a bad deal out of this. I think their protests are valid I’m not against the protest. I'm against them not respecting the flag and the anthem.

ABC FOX Montana reached out to many bars in the area and all that got back to us say they are going to still play NFL games on Sunday.