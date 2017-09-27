FBI Director addresses Montana's cyber threats, FBI's strategy

Following a cyber attack that kept 15,000 Flathead Valley students from school, Senator Steve Daines spoke with FBI Director Schris Wray about future threats and prevention.

Daines addressed the culprit of the school attacks, The Dark Overload, an overseas criminal organization that managed to close 30 Montana Schools.

"This is unprecedented, we have not seen that before," Daines said. He later asked if Wray was aware of the case and investigating.

Wray answered affirmatively. The director also said he wanted to be careful to not discuss an ongoing investigation, but added: "I could not agree more that this concept of ransomware, cyber terrorism, the various variants of it that are hitting and I think the example in your state illustrates that it's everywhere now."

Cyber attacks aren't just targeting large corporations like Target or Wells Fargo anymore. New victims like hospitals and schools are coming under fire Wray explained.

When and if these criminals and authors of malware are found, the FBI "sinkholes" them, which means they're redirected into the hands of law enforcement. To catch those responsible, the FBI works with partners to try to exchange information in order to hopefully identify organizations committing cyber crimes.

Often times these aren't isolated incidents. An organization or person might target many victims across a state, nation or multiple countries.

In Wray's response, he says the collaboration ideally results in more offenders discovered.