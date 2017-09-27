FBI Director addresses Montana's cyber threats, FBI's strategy - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

FBI Director addresses Montana's cyber threats, FBI's strategy

Posted: Updated:
Wray pictured center Wray pictured center

Following a cyber attack that kept 15,000 Flathead Valley students from school, Senator Steve Daines spoke with FBI Director Schris Wray about future threats and prevention. 

Daines addressed the culprit of the school attacks, The Dark Overload, an overseas criminal organization that managed to close 30 Montana Schools. 

"This is unprecedented, we have not seen that before," Daines said. He later asked if Wray was aware of the case and investigating. 

Wray answered affirmatively. The director also said he wanted to be careful to not discuss an ongoing investigation, but added: "I could not agree more that this concept of ransomware, cyber terrorism, the various variants of it that are hitting and I think the example in your state illustrates that it's everywhere now." 

Cyber attacks aren't just targeting large corporations like Target or Wells Fargo anymore. New victims like hospitals and schools are coming under fire Wray explained. 

When and if these criminals and authors of malware are found, the FBI "sinkholes" them, which means they're redirected into the hands of law enforcement. To catch those responsible, the FBI works with partners to try to exchange information in order to hopefully identify organizations committing cyber crimes.

Often times these aren't isolated incidents. An organization or person might target many victims across a state, nation or multiple countries.

In Wray's response, he says the collaboration ideally results in more offenders discovered. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 3:37 PM EDT2017-09-26 19:37:23 GMT

     It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. 

     It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. 

  • Community rallies behind Three Forks teen injured in ATV crash

    Community rallies behind Three Forks teen injured in ATV crash

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-09-27 01:57:44 GMT

    On Sunday, Sept. 10, Matthew Foth and Kortney Combs received phone calls that bring a parent's worst nightmare to life: their 16-year-old son, Gavin, was in a serious ATV accident on private land near Three Forks and was rushed to the hospital.

    On Sunday, Sept. 10, Matthew Foth and Kortney Combs received phone calls that bring a parent's worst nightmare to life: their 16-year-old son, Gavin, was in a serious ATV accident on private land near Three Forks and was rushed to the hospital.

  • Why college kids think new, dangerous "Jansporting" trend is a good idea

    Why college kids think new, dangerous "Jansporting" trend is a good idea

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-09-26 18:58:21 GMT

    A shocking trend is taking over college campuses with the intention to help someone drunk, or with alcohol poisoning by propping them up with a backpack. But health officials say it's far from safe. It's being referred to as "Jansporting," named after the common Jansport brand backpack.

    A shocking trend is taking over college campuses with the intention to help someone drunk, or with alcohol poisoning by propping them up with a backpack. But health officials say it's far from safe. It's being referred to as "Jansporting," named after the common Jansport brand backpack.

  • Flathead Company Gets $559 Million Contract

    Flathead Company Gets $559 Million Contract

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 12:43 AM EDT2017-09-27 04:43:12 GMT
    More good news coming out of Saudi Arabia, with direct benefits to us here in Montana. S&K Aerospace of Saint Ignatius lands a $559 million contract with the U.S. Air Force, to service the Royal Saudi Air Force's F-15 program. S&K Aerospace is part of the Salish and Kootenai collection of companies based in the Flathead. Many of the 100+ jobs created by the contract will be in Saudi Arabia and at S&K offices in Atlanta, but there may be some new jobs created here in Mon...
    More good news coming out of Saudi Arabia, with direct benefits to us here in Montana. S&K Aerospace of Saint Ignatius lands a $559 million contract with the U.S. Air Force, to service the Royal Saudi Air Force's F-15 program. S&K Aerospace is part of the Salish and Kootenai collection of companies based in the Flathead. Many of the 100+ jobs created by the contract will be in Saudi Arabia and at S&K offices in Atlanta, but there may be some new jobs created here in Mon...

  • Crash on South Avenue and Reserve St.

    Crash on South Avenue and Reserve St.

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-09-26 21:13:26 GMT

    Early this afternoon, two vehicles crashed on South Avenue and Reserve St.

    Early this afternoon, two vehicles crashed on South Avenue and Reserve St.

  • Garth Brooks announces concert in Spokane

    Garth Brooks announces concert in Spokane

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 10:43 AM EDT2017-09-27 14:43:16 GMT

    Country music star Garth Brooks announces he'll perform in Spokane November 11.  

    Country music star Garth Brooks announces he'll perform in Spokane November 11.  

  • Superior Fire Department installs over 250 smoke alarms in local homes

    Superior Fire Department installs over 250 smoke alarms in local homes

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-09-26 21:22:54 GMT

    In a little over a year, Torrey and his department and have installed 282 smoke alarms in more than 100 homes in Superior and the rural fire district, which encompasses 66 square miles and includes 2,220 people.

    In a little over a year, Torrey and his department and have installed 282 smoke alarms in more than 100 homes in Superior and the rural fire district, which encompasses 66 square miles and includes 2,220 people.

  • Hungry Horse statue vandalized

    Hungry Horse statue vandalized

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-09-26 23:15:39 GMT

    It appears that the ears of the horse have been taken off.

    It appears that the ears of the horse have been taken off.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.