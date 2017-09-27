UM students hopeful for new leadership

There are four finalists left in the running for the new President of the University of Montana.

The candidates who remain are Dr. Mirta Martin, an advisor to former Mexican President Vicente Fox, Dr. Andrew Feinsten, the Provost at San Jose State, Seth Bodnar, the Chief Digital Officer at General Electric Transportation, and Charles Ambrose, the current President of the University of Central Missouri.

Students at the University shared their opinions about who they think should be appointed and what their school needs in a leader.

"We really need someone to come in to really increase our enrollment and have courage for our school programs and stop cutting so many programs," Matthew Barker, in favor of Dr. Martin.

"Someone who is intelligent, I know [Seth Bodnar] served in the military and I think that he's a very disciplined man," McKenzie Holt, in favor of Seth Bodnar.

"I think Dr. Martin would be a great candidate because it seems like she has a lot of experience and, I don't know, she sounds trustworthy," Justice, in favor of Dr. Martin

The Search Committee met Wednesday to discuss all four candidates and they will write a report and send it to the Board of Regents, who is expected to make an offer within the next two weeks.

