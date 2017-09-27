Several fire crews leaving Lolo Peak Fire because of its containment

As fire season is winding down, so are fire crews.

The Lolo Peak Fire is 90 percent contained, so fire fighters are finally going home after a long season of fighting fires.

Firefighters that have flown in from all over the country get to return home to their families and day jobs.

Firefighter crews are changing from a Type 2 Incident Command Team to a Type 4 Team because the Lolo Peak Fire is contained in a majority of the areas.

A Type 4 Team is a much smaller organization with less command and general staff.

Jim Grant, Operations Planning Chief, is part of the Type 2 Team that is getting ready to leave tomorrow.

"Right now we are definitely tearing camp down, but the number one focus still is on the incident, our firefighters and the public out there. And that will stay that wait until we transfer our command to the incoming organization," said Grant.

He says the Type 4 Team, which is coming in Wednesday night at 6 pm will continue to focus on repair and rehabilitation.

Grant has been working for 70 days and is ready for the new crew to come in.

"I’m ready to go it's been a long season. We've been on our fifth assignment here in the Northern Rockies. Some of those assignments we have extended. We're all ready to have a break and go home to our families and enjoy our time away from fire for a while,” said Grant.

Grant said that even though his team is no longer on site of the fire, they will still be in close contact with the Type 4 Team.

He said that if the new crew has any questions or needs anything from the Type 2 Team, they will be there to assist them.

"We really appreciate the community support. They have been great to work with. The welcoming we have had being the fourth or fifth team in here was great," said Grant.

Since fire season is winding down, recreational areas are opening up.

The Bass Creek Rec Area and the Sweeney Trail are now opened.

Although these areas are now opened, forest officials are asking the public to use caution and good judgment as hazards still exist.