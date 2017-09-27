Garth Brooks announces concert in Spokane

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells us that while the county just recently added an expansion to the old jail with 40 beds this is only a temporary solution.
Lauren Alley with the park tells us materials are being purchased in order to stabilize and shore up the remaining structure.
Lincoln County High School Principal Joel Graves tells us when the students saw how many people were suffering from the fires they had an idea.
No other schools in the state besides Helena are using this program.
While schools around the Flathead Valley resumed on Tuesday, September 19th following cyber threats some parents still chose to keep their children at home.
It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers.
A shocking trend is taking over college campuses with the intention to help someone drunk, or with alcohol poisoning by propping them up with a backpack. But health officials say it's far from safe. It's being referred to as "Jansporting," named after the common Jansport brand backpack.
On Sunday, Sept. 10, Matthew Foth and Kortney Combs received phone calls that bring a parent's worst nightmare to life: their 16-year-old son, Gavin, was in a serious ATV accident on private land near Three Forks and was rushed to the hospital.
Early this afternoon, two vehicles crashed on South Avenue and Reserve St.
Country music star Garth Brooks announces he'll perform in Spokane November 11.
In a little over a year, Torrey and his department and have installed 282 smoke alarms in more than 100 homes in Superior and the rural fire district, which encompasses 66 square miles and includes 2,220 people.
NFL football players are following Colin Kaepernick's lead and protesting racial inequality by taking a knee during the National Anthem at games.
