Garth Brooks announces concert in Spokane - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Garth Brooks announces concert in Spokane

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Country music star Garth Brooks announces he'll perform in Spokane November 11. 

The 7:30 p.m. show will be his last Washington, Idaho and Montana appearance of the Garth Brooks World Tour and the performer's first time in Spokane in 19 years. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6. Depending on how tickets, sell Garth is known for opening for performance dates. He recently played in Billings, MT, becoming the highest-selling artist to ever play at the MetraPark. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 3:37 PM EDT2017-09-26 19:37:23 GMT

     It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. 

     It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. 

  • Why college kids think new, dangerous "Jansporting" trend is a good idea

    Why college kids think new, dangerous "Jansporting" trend is a good idea

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-09-26 18:58:21 GMT

    A shocking trend is taking over college campuses with the intention to help someone drunk, or with alcohol poisoning by propping them up with a backpack. But health officials say it's far from safe. It's being referred to as "Jansporting," named after the common Jansport brand backpack.

    A shocking trend is taking over college campuses with the intention to help someone drunk, or with alcohol poisoning by propping them up with a backpack. But health officials say it's far from safe. It's being referred to as "Jansporting," named after the common Jansport brand backpack.

  • Flathead Company Gets $559 Million Contract

    Flathead Company Gets $559 Million Contract

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 12:43 AM EDT2017-09-27 04:43:12 GMT
    More good news coming out of Saudi Arabia, with direct benefits to us here in Montana. S&K Aerospace of Saint Ignatius lands a $559 million contract with the U.S. Air Force, to service the Royal Saudi Air Force's F-15 program. S&K Aerospace is part of the Salish and Kootenai collection of companies based in the Flathead. Many of the 100+ jobs created by the contract will be in Saudi Arabia and at S&K offices in Atlanta, but there may be some new jobs created here in Mon...
    More good news coming out of Saudi Arabia, with direct benefits to us here in Montana. S&K Aerospace of Saint Ignatius lands a $559 million contract with the U.S. Air Force, to service the Royal Saudi Air Force's F-15 program. S&K Aerospace is part of the Salish and Kootenai collection of companies based in the Flathead. Many of the 100+ jobs created by the contract will be in Saudi Arabia and at S&K offices in Atlanta, but there may be some new jobs created here in Mon...

  • Community rallies behind Three Forks teen injured in ATV crash

    Community rallies behind Three Forks teen injured in ATV crash

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-09-27 01:57:44 GMT

    On Sunday, Sept. 10, Matthew Foth and Kortney Combs received phone calls that bring a parent's worst nightmare to life: their 16-year-old son, Gavin, was in a serious ATV accident on private land near Three Forks and was rushed to the hospital.

    On Sunday, Sept. 10, Matthew Foth and Kortney Combs received phone calls that bring a parent's worst nightmare to life: their 16-year-old son, Gavin, was in a serious ATV accident on private land near Three Forks and was rushed to the hospital.

  • Crash on South Avenue and Reserve St.

    Crash on South Avenue and Reserve St.

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-09-26 21:13:26 GMT

    Early this afternoon, two vehicles crashed on South Avenue and Reserve St.

    Early this afternoon, two vehicles crashed on South Avenue and Reserve St.

  • Garth Brooks announces concert in Spokane

    Garth Brooks announces concert in Spokane

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 10:43 AM EDT2017-09-27 14:43:16 GMT

    Country music star Garth Brooks announces he'll perform in Spokane November 11.  

    Country music star Garth Brooks announces he'll perform in Spokane November 11.  

  • Superior Fire Department installs over 250 smoke alarms in local homes

    Superior Fire Department installs over 250 smoke alarms in local homes

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-09-26 21:22:54 GMT

    In a little over a year, Torrey and his department and have installed 282 smoke alarms in more than 100 homes in Superior and the rural fire district, which encompasses 66 square miles and includes 2,220 people.

    In a little over a year, Torrey and his department and have installed 282 smoke alarms in more than 100 homes in Superior and the rural fire district, which encompasses 66 square miles and includes 2,220 people.

  • Local high schools and colleges respond to NFL controversy

    Local high schools and colleges respond to NFL controversy

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-09-26 23:59:40 GMT

    NFL football players are following Colin Kaepernick's lead and protesting racial inequality by taking a knee during the National Anthem at games.

    NFL football players are following Colin Kaepernick's lead and protesting racial inequality by taking a knee during the National Anthem at games.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.