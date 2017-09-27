Jack Rabbit Lane outside of Belgrade expanding to four lanes

Construction is set to begin on Jack Rabbit Lane. Construction will take place South of Belgrade and continue down to South of East Valley Center. The plan is to widen the road to a five lane road which includes a turn lane in the middle.

City Manager Ted Barkley says it shouldn't cause too many issues. The plan is to shut down the East side of the highway and move traffic to the Westside and then do the same when they finish the East side.

Barkley says they have been trying to start this project for years. With the way that Gallatin Valley has grown, congestion on Jack Rabbit Lane is just too much for a two lane highway. This build will help ease the congestion and also make for a safe commute.

Barkley said, "You don't necessarily think of a lot of traffic going in between Belgrade and Four corner until you ad in the fact that, that it does handle the airport traffic that comes from Belgrade, to Big Sky and to Yellowstone and it also supports all the people who live in the Belgrade area and work up in Big Sky and Yellowstone as well."

They expect construction will be officially complete by the end of the 2019 summer, but they are working through winter so setbacks could happen.