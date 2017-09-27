Jack Rabbit Lane outside of Belgrade expanding to four lanes - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Jack Rabbit Lane outside of Belgrade expanding to four lanes

Posted: Updated:

Construction is set to begin on Jack Rabbit Lane. Construction will take place South of Belgrade and continue down to South of East Valley Center. The plan is to widen the road to a five lane road which includes a turn lane in the middle.

City Manager Ted Barkley says it shouldn't cause too many issues. The plan is to shut down the East side of the highway and move traffic to the Westside and then do the same when they finish the East side.

Barkley says they have been trying to start this project for years. With the way that Gallatin Valley has grown, congestion on Jack Rabbit Lane is just too much for a two lane highway. This build will help ease the congestion and also make for a safe commute.

Barkley said, "You don't necessarily think of a lot of traffic going in between Belgrade and Four corner until you ad in the fact that, that it does handle the airport traffic that comes from Belgrade, to Big Sky and to Yellowstone and it also supports all the people who live in the Belgrade area and work up in Big Sky and Yellowstone as well."  

They expect construction will be officially complete by the end of the 2019 summer, but they are working through winter so setbacks could happen.  

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 3:37 PM EDT2017-09-26 19:37:23 GMT

     It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. 

     It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. 

  • Flathead Company Gets $559 Million Contract

    Flathead Company Gets $559 Million Contract

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 12:43 AM EDT2017-09-27 04:43:12 GMT
    More good news coming out of Saudi Arabia, with direct benefits to us here in Montana. S&K Aerospace of Saint Ignatius lands a $559 million contract with the U.S. Air Force, to service the Royal Saudi Air Force's F-15 program. S&K Aerospace is part of the Salish and Kootenai collection of companies based in the Flathead. Many of the 100+ jobs created by the contract will be in Saudi Arabia and at S&K offices in Atlanta, but there may be some new jobs created here in Mon...
    More good news coming out of Saudi Arabia, with direct benefits to us here in Montana. S&K Aerospace of Saint Ignatius lands a $559 million contract with the U.S. Air Force, to service the Royal Saudi Air Force's F-15 program. S&K Aerospace is part of the Salish and Kootenai collection of companies based in the Flathead. Many of the 100+ jobs created by the contract will be in Saudi Arabia and at S&K offices in Atlanta, but there may be some new jobs created here in Mon...

  • Crash on South Avenue and Reserve St.

    Crash on South Avenue and Reserve St.

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-09-26 21:13:26 GMT

    Early this afternoon, two vehicles crashed on South Avenue and Reserve St.

    Early this afternoon, two vehicles crashed on South Avenue and Reserve St.

  • Why college kids think new, dangerous "Jansporting" trend is a good idea

    Why college kids think new, dangerous "Jansporting" trend is a good idea

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-09-26 18:58:21 GMT

    A shocking trend is taking over college campuses with the intention to help someone drunk, or with alcohol poisoning by propping them up with a backpack. But health officials say it's far from safe. It's being referred to as "Jansporting," named after the common Jansport brand backpack.

    A shocking trend is taking over college campuses with the intention to help someone drunk, or with alcohol poisoning by propping them up with a backpack. But health officials say it's far from safe. It's being referred to as "Jansporting," named after the common Jansport brand backpack.

  • Superior Fire Department installs over 250 smoke alarms in local homes

    Superior Fire Department installs over 250 smoke alarms in local homes

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-09-26 21:22:54 GMT

    In a little over a year, Torrey and his department and have installed 282 smoke alarms in more than 100 homes in Superior and the rural fire district, which encompasses 66 square miles and includes 2,220 people.

    In a little over a year, Torrey and his department and have installed 282 smoke alarms in more than 100 homes in Superior and the rural fire district, which encompasses 66 square miles and includes 2,220 people.

  • Community rallies behind Three Forks teen injured in ATV crash

    Community rallies behind Three Forks teen injured in ATV crash

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-09-27 01:57:44 GMT

    On Sunday, Sept. 10, Matthew Foth and Kortney Combs received phone calls that bring a parent's worst nightmare to life: their 16-year-old son, Gavin, was in a serious ATV accident on private land near Three Forks and was rushed to the hospital.

    On Sunday, Sept. 10, Matthew Foth and Kortney Combs received phone calls that bring a parent's worst nightmare to life: their 16-year-old son, Gavin, was in a serious ATV accident on private land near Three Forks and was rushed to the hospital.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Local high schools and colleges respond to NFL controversy

    Local high schools and colleges respond to NFL controversy

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-09-26 23:59:40 GMT

    NFL football players are following Colin Kaepernick's lead and protesting racial inequality by taking a knee during the National Anthem at games.

    NFL football players are following Colin Kaepernick's lead and protesting racial inequality by taking a knee during the National Anthem at games.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.