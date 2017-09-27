Gallatin Valley Land Trust has two projects approved using the rest of the money from the bonds

A shocking trend is taking over college campuses with the intention to help someone drunk, or with alcohol poisoning by propping them up with a backpack. But health officials say it's far from safe. It's being referred to as "Jansporting," named after the common Jansport brand backpack.
A shocking trend is taking over college campuses with the intention to help someone drunk, or with alcohol poisoning by propping them up with a backpack. But health officials say it's far from safe. It's being referred to as "Jansporting," named after the common Jansport brand backpack.
We met with Bill and his dog JP. Bill says the dog helps him cope with his PTSD.
We met with Bill and his dog JP. Bill says the dog helps him cope with his PTSD.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A hunter was attacked by a bear in northwestern Montana over the weekend. Fish, Wildlife and Parks personnel are investigating the apparent surprise encounter Sunday morning on the east side of Hungry Horse Reservoir.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A hunter was attacked by a bear in northwestern Montana over the weekend. Fish, Wildlife and Parks personnel are investigating the apparent surprise encounter Sunday morning on the east side of Hungry Horse Reservoir.
Early this afternoon, two vehicles crashed on South Avenue and Reserve St.
Early this afternoon, two vehicles crashed on South Avenue and Reserve St.
It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers.
It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers.
The owner of Kathy's Crab House in Delaware started a fundraiser in Austin’s honor for Montana Wounded Warriors.
The owner of Kathy's Crab House in Delaware started a fundraiser in Austin’s honor for Montana Wounded Warriors.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A 62-year-old Polson woman who was reportedly standing in the driving lanes of U.S. Highway 2 near East Glacier was struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle over the weekend.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A 62-year-old Polson woman who was reportedly standing in the driving lanes of U.S. Highway 2 near East Glacier was struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle over the weekend.
The four finalists for president of UM are in the middle of their on-campus interviews. We are profiling each one for you. Now, the last of the four candidates takes the stage. They all come with unique qualifications. Mirta Martin, an advisor to former Mexican president Vicente Fox; Andrew Feinstein, the provost at San Jose State University; Seth Bodnar, the chief digital officer at General Electric Transportation; And Charles Ambrose, who we profile now.
The four finalists for president of UM are in the middle of their on-campus interviews. We are profiling each one for you. Now, the last of the four candidates takes the stage. They all come with unique qualifications. Mirta Martin, an advisor to former Mexican president Vicente Fox; Andrew Feinstein, the provost at San Jose State University; Seth Bodnar, the chief digital officer at General Electric Transportation; And Charles Ambrose, who we profile now.