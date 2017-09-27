Flathead Company Gets $559 Million Contract

More good news coming out of Saudi Arabia, with direct benefits to us here in Montana.

S&K Aerospace of Saint Ignatius lands a $559 million contract with the U.S. Air Force, to service the Royal Saudi Air Force's F-15 program.

S&K Aerospace is part of the Salish and Kootenai collection of companies based in the Flathead.

Many of the 100+ jobs created by the contract will be in Saudi Arabia and at S&K offices in Atlanta, but there may be some new jobs created here in Montana.

“And then there may be some local hires there in Saint Ignatius to add to our corporate structure,” says Tony Amadeo, president of S&K Aerospace. “The corporate body provides corporate services, from HR to accounting, finance, IT systems - - all that type of support. So, there may be some additional positions hired there."

S&K Aerospace, incidentally, last November, also won a 15-year, $4.2-billion contract from the Air Force to provide logistics, maintenance and technical services for 107 other foreign military sales customers.