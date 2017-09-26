Hungry Horse statue vandalized - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Hungry Horse statue vandalized

Posted: Updated:
HUNGRY HORSE -

According to the Flathead County Sheriff's Facebook page the Hungry Horse statue in downtown has been vandalized.

It appears that the ears of the horse have been taken off.

This statue has been a part of the Hungry Horse community for decades and if anyone has any information regarding this incident please report it to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office or call 406 752 TIPS. 

Photos courtesy of Flathead County Sheriff's Facebook page.

