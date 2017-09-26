Flathead County looks towards old Weyerhaeuser property for jail expansion

Flathead County desperately needs a larger jail and the county is looking for a solution.

With an over flowing inmate population, the county is not able to jail those who have been charged with misdemeanors.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells us that while the county just recently added an expansion to the old jail with 40 beds this is only a temporary solution. And soon that location will be completely filled up.

The old Weyerhaeuser property is formerly known as “Cedar Palace” is a location of interest for a new jail. Flathead County Commissioners have around a month to follow through and purchase the location. Located near downtown Columbia Falls some residents are concerned the jail would literally be in their backyard. However, Sheriff Curry says not to worry.

Sheriff Curry tells us, “We're currently in a residential neighborhood, close to schools and we're a very good neighbor. The criminals aren't out running around and escaping and causing havoc in the neighborhoods near us."

There will be a community meeting held at the Flathead County Courthouse at 6:00 PM on September 26th. Locals are encouraged to come and voice their opinions and ask questions about the project.