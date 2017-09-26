Utility seeks higher natural gas price for Montana customers

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A utility company is asking Montana regulators to allow it to increase prices for natural gas for more than 84,000 customers in the state.

Montana-Dakota Utilities said Tuesday that the requested rate hike would increase an average residential customer's bill by about $30 annually.

The utility says the move would raise $2.8 million in annual revenues needed to cover costs for replacing, operating and maintaining natural gas pipelines.

The request must be approved by the Montana Public Service Commission.

Montana-Dakota Utilities also serves customers in North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

