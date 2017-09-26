Crash on South Avenue and Reserve St. - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Crash on South Avenue and Reserve St.

MISSOULA -

Early this afternoon, two vehicles crashed on South Avenue and Reserve St.

Public Information Officer for the Missoula Police Department, Travis Welsh said the call came in around 12:38 P.M. and included the possibility of injuries. 

At this time, it’s unknown to what caused this accident.

