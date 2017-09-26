United Way of Missoula County raised over one hundred thousand d - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

United Way of Missoula County raised over one hundred thousand dollars for wildfire funding

MISSOULA -

The United Way of Missoula County has raised over one hundred thousand dollars for wildfire funding in Montana.

The United Way of Missoula County has received donations from forty-five states across the nation from both businesses and individuals.

The donations are used to help families and organizations affected by the fires.

Susan Patrick, CEO of United Way of Missoula said that she is a part of a daily disaster relief call with first responders, fire spokesmen, Red Cross, and others to discuss who is most in need and how the donations should be judiciously dispersed. 

"There is something that feels impersonal to us about giving money, but time and time again it has been proven, nationally, internationally, locally throughout Montana that money really is the most nimble currency and the thing that is most needed in a fire situation," said Susan Patrick.  

Even though wildfire season is winding down, they are still receiving generous donations.

They just received a check for 25-thousand dollars from a business in Colorado.

Patrick said that if you are affected by the wildfires and would like to request help- call 2-1-1.

This number is an information and referral hotline that will take your request and guide you to the organization that can help. 

