The Latest: Trump says world must isolate NKorean 'menace' - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The Latest: Trump says world must isolate NKorean 'menace'

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Hometown Election Headquarters

    Hometown Election Headquarters

    Election Headquarters

    The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

    The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on U.S. policy on North Korea (all times local):
    
2:15 p.m.
    
President Donald Trump says it's time for all nations "to join forces to isolate to the North Korean menace."
    
He says all nations must act now for the denuclearization of North Korea.
    
Trump repeated praise he offered last week for China's reported breaking off of banking relations with North Korea.
    
There has been no official confirmation from China of such a step. China is North Korea's most important trading partner.
    
Trump was speaking at a press conference Tuesday after meeting the leader of Spain.
    
The Trump administration on Tuesday announced new sanctions against North Korean banks.
    
___
    
1:30 p.m.
    
The Trump administration is using new sanctions authority to punish eight North Korean banks and 26 bank workers living abroad.
    
The sanctions rely on an executive order President Donald Trump signed last week to target North Korea's access to the international banking system. They come as the United Nations has also recently passed its toughest sanctions package targeting North Korea.
    
The eight banks are all in North Korea. The Treasury Department says the 26 individuals are North Korean nationals employed by those banks who work in Russia, China, Libya and the United Arab Emirates.
    
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the U.S. is targeting those "across the globe" who facilitate financial transactions for North Korea. He says it's part of the effort to isolate North Korea over its nuclear weapons program.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/26/2017 12:18:00 PM (GMT -6:00)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Hunter attacked by bear near Hungry Horse reservoir

    Hunter attacked by bear near Hungry Horse reservoir

    Monday, September 25 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-09-25 21:45:41 GMT

    KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A hunter was attacked by a bear in northwestern Montana over the weekend. Fish, Wildlife and Parks personnel are investigating the apparent surprise encounter Sunday morning on the east side of Hungry Horse Reservoir.

    KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A hunter was attacked by a bear in northwestern Montana over the weekend. Fish, Wildlife and Parks personnel are investigating the apparent surprise encounter Sunday morning on the east side of Hungry Horse Reservoir.

  • Montana veteran responds to viral service dog video

    Montana veteran responds to viral service dog video

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-09-26 14:20:53 GMT

    We met with Bill and his dog JP. Bill says the dog helps him cope with his PTSD. 

    We met with Bill and his dog JP. Bill says the dog helps him cope with his PTSD. 

  • UM Presidential Finalist: Charles Ambrose

    UM Presidential Finalist: Charles Ambrose

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-09-26 04:49:15 GMT

    The four finalists for president of UM are in the middle of their on-campus interviews. We are profiling each one for you. Now, the last of the four candidates takes the stage. They all come with unique qualifications. Mirta Martin, an advisor to former Mexican president Vicente Fox; Andrew Feinstein, the provost at San Jose State University; Seth Bodnar, the chief digital officer at General Electric Transportation; And Charles Ambrose, who we profile now.

    The four finalists for president of UM are in the middle of their on-campus interviews. We are profiling each one for you. Now, the last of the four candidates takes the stage. They all come with unique qualifications. Mirta Martin, an advisor to former Mexican president Vicente Fox; Andrew Feinstein, the provost at San Jose State University; Seth Bodnar, the chief digital officer at General Electric Transportation; And Charles Ambrose, who we profile now.

  • Montana Seniors, it's time to start applying for Scholarships

    Montana Seniors, it's time to start applying for Scholarships

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 6:23 AM EDT2017-09-26 10:23:37 GMT

    Hey seniors, are you looking for free money? Then you need to apply for scholarships! 

    Hey seniors, are you looking for free money? Then you need to apply for scholarships! 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Former state Sen. Dorothy Eck of Bozeman has died at age 93

    Former state Sen. Dorothy Eck of Bozeman has died at age 93

    Monday, September 25 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-09-25 22:18:28 GMT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Dorothy Eck, who helped draft Montana's Constitution and later served two decades in the state Senate, has died in Bozeman. She was 93.

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Dorothy Eck, who helped draft Montana's Constitution and later served two decades in the state Senate, has died in Bozeman. She was 93.

  • Belgrade residents lose pets, possessions, to devastating house fire

    Belgrade residents lose pets, possessions, to devastating house fire

    Monday, September 25 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-09-26 01:53:52 GMT

    A weekend house fire robs everything from two young Belgrade residents, including the lives of three of their pets.

    A weekend house fire robs everything from two young Belgrade residents, including the lives of three of their pets.

  • Crews clean up coal after train wreck

    Crews clean up coal after train wreck

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-09-26 05:12:35 GMT

    Montana Rail Link is removing more than 3,500 tons of coal and 31 rail cars along a riverbank near Noxon.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.