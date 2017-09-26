Tribal leader bashes state deal with Dakota Access builder - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Tribal leader bashes state deal with Dakota Access builder

By Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The leader of the Standing Rock Sioux and an attorney for private North Dakota landowners believe the builder of the Dakota Access pipeline got off too lightly when it settled allegations that it violated rules including those dealing with artifacts discoveries.
    
The agreement between North Dakota's Public Service Commission and Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners doesn't include a fine, and it doesn't require the company to admit any liability. It came last week after weeks of private negotiations.
    
Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault (AHR'-sham-boh) says he finds it disturbing, and landowners' attorney Derrick Braaten wonders what message it sends to other pipeline companies.
    
The commission has defended the agreement, saying it requires ETP to take steps such as planting trees. ETP says the agreement proves the company is a good corporate citizen.

