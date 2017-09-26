Woman struck and killed by SUV near East Glacier

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A 62-year-old Polson woman who was reportedly standing in the driving lanes of U.S. Highway 2 near East Glacier was struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle over the weekend.



The Montana Highway Patrol says the collision happened at about 9 p.m. Sunday. The driver told officers that by the time he saw the woman standing in the road, facing him, he was unable to swerve and avoid the collision. The woman died at the scene.



The SUV driver and his passenger were not injured.



Trooper Michael Driemeyer says it's not known why the woman was in the road.

