Why college kids think new, dangerous "Jansporting" trend is a good idea

A shocking trend is taking over college campuses with the intention to help someone drunk, or with alcohol poisoning by propping them up with a backpack. But health officials say it's far from safe.

It's being referred to as "Jansporting," named after the common Jansport brand backpack. People put a backpack on a drunk friend before they go to sleep to prevent them from rolling onto their backs, throwing up and then suffocating on their own vomit.

It is just one of many misconceptions associated with drinking. More common ones include eating bread, drinking hot coffee or taking a shower to help sober up. Already, it's been involved in two drinking related deaths on college campuses.

Some University of Montana students think "Jansporting" is fool proof, but not everyone is on board.

"I just think it's odd. Because like I could see how it would work, like obviously they wouldn't roll over maybe but I think something else should be done if they're at the point of needing a backpack on their backs," says UM sophomore Brooke Wieczorek.



Another UM graduate student, William Hess, says his mom is an ER nurse in New York and would not advise this method.

"That can lead to a whole bunch of other complications. If you're already suppressing your breathing, adding a big heavy weight on your back is not a good idea."

Health professionals at UM's Curry Health Center say the backpack can theoretically prevent someone from rolling onto their backs, but throwing up can still occur in other positions.

Emily Hansen, a counselor with Behavioral Health Options at UM, says once someone's blood alcohol content gets to any level, there's nothing they can do to help themselves metabolize the alcohol faster.

She says that if someone is concerned enough about a person to the point of trying to prevent them from suffocating on their own vomit, there should be the concern of alcohol poisoning. That is enough to get medical professionals involved.

According to Hansen, one of the biggest problems for students not seeking medical attention is they don't want to get themselves or their friends into trouble. She suggests focusing on preventative measures first.

This includes eating food beforehand, drinking a non-alcoholic beverage in between every other drink and keeping drinks to one or less per hour.

