Daines returns from trade and security mission in Asia

Daines sits with Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen Daines sits with Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen
Daines with Taiwan Foreign Minister Lee Daines with Taiwan Foreign Minister Lee
Daines with General Brooks, Commander of United States Forces Korea/UN Command/Combined Forces Command; and US Air Force Colonel Steven Edwards from Missoula, Montana Daines with General Brooks, Commander of United States Forces Korea/UN Command/Combined Forces Command; and US Air Force Colonel Steven Edwards from Missoula, Montana
Daines with South Korea's defense minister, Song Young-moo where they met to discuss current regional threats and response Daines with South Korea's defense minister, Song Young-moo where they met to discuss current regional threats and response

MONTANA -

U.S. Senator Steve Daines returns from a security and trade mission abroad with updates on North Korea's nuclear threat and expanding markets for Montana products.

As a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, Daines traveled to South Korea and Taiwan to better understand some of Montana's major export markets. But his first stop took him to the Korean Demilitarized Zone. In a press release from Daines, the trip helped him to "better understand the challenges that the military faces being in close proximity to North Korea."

During his time in South Korea, Daines participated in a classified strategic briefing with the U.S. Air Force and discussed North Korea's threat with South Korea's Defense Minister. 

“North Korea is run by a madman who has complete disregard for both his people and the world community,” Daines stated. “Standing at the border provided more context for the threat North Korea poses daily to its southern neighbor and the globe. We must do everything in our power to strangle the North Korean regime and end North Korea’s nuclear threat.”

Tensions have boiled between the U.S. and North Korea, most recently with top North Korean diplomats responding to a tweet from President Donald TrumpTrump tweeted that leader Kim Jong Un "won't be around much longer," but the U.S. administration came out Sept. 25 to state that America isn't calling for regime change.

Diplomats from N. Korea stated that the tweet was a declaration of war. 

This follows an early September announcement of UN trade sanctions against the country. 

Daines addressed Montana's own trade interest while in Taiwan, the state's third-largest export market in Asia and fourth largest in the world. Three letters were delivered to Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen: one from beef, one on wheat and another from the Blackfeet Tribe

Notable, the Blackfeet Tribe discussed the importance of working relationships between indigenous peoples and governments as well as congratulating Tsai Ing-wen on being Taiwan's first female president. 

Ending the press release, Daines states that he'll continue to work to expand trade opportunities between Montana and Taiwan.

