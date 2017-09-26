A wounded army veteran from Montana found himself at the center of a national controversy over his service dog

A wounded army veteran from Flathead Valley found himself at the center of a national controversy over his service dog.

Although it was a tense scene in the restaurant the veteran, Bill Austin, said that his dog protected him and was by his side the entire time.

"When something presents itself and may be a threat or unfamiliar to him, then this is exactly what he does," said Austin.

This incident took place at Kathy's Crab House in Delaware City, where a woman began yelling at the owner about bill's service dog, calling him nasty.

"Well I asked her if she had a problem with the dog in the restaurant and she said yes the dog is disgusting. And I said well he has a right under the 88 guidelines to be in this restaurant and she started to wheel on me and there started the video," said Janet Austin.

Austin said that he is just happy that things did not escalate because his main concern was that someone would get hurt.

Austin said that he just wants to be treated with respect under his circumstances.

"To this day i have no hard feelings towards the woman. It's one of those things. It's not about race. It's not about black and white issues and it never should be. Regardless of who the person is, regardless of their skin color, it’s about behavior," said Austin.

Bill said that he is upset about some of the allegations the woman is telling other news outlets claiming that racial slurs and name-calling was made.

He said that the video proved that this did not happen.

Austin said as a person with PTSD his dog has been such an integral part of his life.

"My wife one day said, "don't you get it?" and i said "get what?" and she goes this is the first time in two years that you have smiled since you left. And i said yes it's because he brings me peace," said Austin.

The owner of Kathy's Crab House in Delaware started a fundraiser in Austin’s honor for Montana Wounded Warriors.

Austin and his family said that they are very thankful to the owner of Kathy's Crab House for her generosity and support.