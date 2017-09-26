A wounded army veteran from Montana found himself at the center - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

A wounded army veteran from Montana found himself at the center of a national controversy over his service dog

Posted: Updated:
FLATHEAD COUNTY -

A wounded army veteran from Flathead Valley found himself at the center of a national controversy over his service dog.

Although it was a tense scene in the restaurant the veteran, Bill Austin, said that his dog protected him and was by his side the entire time.

"When something presents itself and may be a threat or unfamiliar to him, then this is exactly what he does," said Austin.

This incident took place at Kathy's Crab House in Delaware City, where a woman began yelling at the owner about bill's service dog, calling him nasty.

"Well I asked her if she had a problem with the dog in the restaurant and she said yes the dog is disgusting. And I said well he has a right under the 88 guidelines to be in this restaurant and she started to wheel on me and there started the video," said Janet Austin.

Austin said that he is just happy that things did not escalate because his main concern was that someone would get hurt.

Austin said that he just wants to be treated with respect under his circumstances.

"To this day i have no hard feelings towards the woman. It's one of those things. It's not about race. It's not about black and white issues and it never should be. Regardless of who the person is, regardless of their skin color, it’s about behavior," said Austin.

Bill said that he is upset about some of the allegations the woman is telling other news outlets claiming that racial slurs and name-calling was made.

He said that the video proved that this did not happen.

Austin said as a person with PTSD his dog has been such an integral part of his life.

"My wife one day said, "don't you get it?" and i said "get what?" and she goes this is the first time in two years that you have smiled since you left. And i said yes it's because he brings me peace," said Austin.

The owner of Kathy's Crab House in Delaware started a fundraiser in Austin’s honor for Montana Wounded Warriors.

Austin and his family said that they are very thankful to the owner of Kathy's Crab House for her generosity and support.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Hunter attacked by bear near Hungry Horse reservoir

    Hunter attacked by bear near Hungry Horse reservoir

    Monday, September 25 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-09-25 21:45:41 GMT

    KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A hunter was attacked by a bear in northwestern Montana over the weekend. Fish, Wildlife and Parks personnel are investigating the apparent surprise encounter Sunday morning on the east side of Hungry Horse Reservoir.

    KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A hunter was attacked by a bear in northwestern Montana over the weekend. Fish, Wildlife and Parks personnel are investigating the apparent surprise encounter Sunday morning on the east side of Hungry Horse Reservoir.

  • Montana veteran responds to viral service dog video

    Montana veteran responds to viral service dog video

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-09-26 14:20:53 GMT

    We met with Bill and his dog JP. Bill says the dog helps him cope with his PTSD. 

    We met with Bill and his dog JP. Bill says the dog helps him cope with his PTSD. 

  • UM Presidential Finalist: Charles Ambrose

    UM Presidential Finalist: Charles Ambrose

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-09-26 04:49:15 GMT

    The four finalists for president of UM are in the middle of their on-campus interviews. We are profiling each one for you. Now, the last of the four candidates takes the stage. They all come with unique qualifications. Mirta Martin, an advisor to former Mexican president Vicente Fox; Andrew Feinstein, the provost at San Jose State University; Seth Bodnar, the chief digital officer at General Electric Transportation; And Charles Ambrose, who we profile now.

    The four finalists for president of UM are in the middle of their on-campus interviews. We are profiling each one for you. Now, the last of the four candidates takes the stage. They all come with unique qualifications. Mirta Martin, an advisor to former Mexican president Vicente Fox; Andrew Feinstein, the provost at San Jose State University; Seth Bodnar, the chief digital officer at General Electric Transportation; And Charles Ambrose, who we profile now.

  • Montana Seniors, it's time to start applying for Scholarships

    Montana Seniors, it's time to start applying for Scholarships

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 6:23 AM EDT2017-09-26 10:23:37 GMT

    Hey seniors, are you looking for free money? Then you need to apply for scholarships! 

    Hey seniors, are you looking for free money? Then you need to apply for scholarships! 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Former state Sen. Dorothy Eck of Bozeman has died at age 93

    Former state Sen. Dorothy Eck of Bozeman has died at age 93

    Monday, September 25 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-09-25 22:18:28 GMT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Dorothy Eck, who helped draft Montana's Constitution and later served two decades in the state Senate, has died in Bozeman. She was 93.

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Dorothy Eck, who helped draft Montana's Constitution and later served two decades in the state Senate, has died in Bozeman. She was 93.

  • Belgrade residents lose pets, possessions, to devastating house fire

    Belgrade residents lose pets, possessions, to devastating house fire

    Monday, September 25 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-09-26 01:53:52 GMT

    A weekend house fire robs everything from two young Belgrade residents, including the lives of three of their pets.

    A weekend house fire robs everything from two young Belgrade residents, including the lives of three of their pets.

  • Crews clean up coal after train wreck

    Crews clean up coal after train wreck

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-09-26 05:12:35 GMT

    Montana Rail Link is removing more than 3,500 tons of coal and 31 rail cars along a riverbank near Noxon.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.