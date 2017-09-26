Montana Seniors, it's time to start applying for Scholarships

Hey seniors, are you looking for free money? Then you need to apply for scholarships! Every year, thousands of free dollars go unclaimed due to students not applying. If you are a Montana high school Senior and plan to attend Montana State University, listen up.

MSU Premier scholarships will be awarded to incoming first-year students who are Montana residents and show academic promise based on act and/or sat scores and grade point average, financial need and among other things. The scholarships range from a one-time $1,000 scholarship to a $3,000 scholarship that can be renewed annually for four years.

Click here to apply. The deadline for this scholarship is February 1st, 2018 so make sure to take the time and apply.