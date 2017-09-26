How to stay healthy when everyone else in the office is sick

Every year countless Americans come in contact with some sort of virus that makes them sick. This then usually leads to an outbreak at the office that they work at causing a loss of productivity for the company. In 2003 a study showed that working sick cost American employers about 160 billion dollars in lost productivity annually.

We are beginning to enter flu season, so If you work in an office space chances are you are currently listening to someone either cough or sneeze. Here are three things that you can do to protect yourself from contacting that nasty virus.