Crews clean up coal after train wreck

Montana Rail Link is removing more than 3,500 tons of coal and 31 rail cars along a riverbank near Noxon.

Montana Rail Link officials told ABC FOX Montana a clean-up site was established near the Cabinet Gorge Reservoir shortly after the incident.

Those with Montana Rail Link said they were able to remove a large percentage of coal that fell near the reservoir.

The train derailed August 13th leaving several rail cars filled with on the south side of the reservoir.

Montana Rail Link Spokesperson, Jim Lewis said in a press release that clean-up progress has been made over the past week and will wrap-up the cleanup process shortly.

However, groups like the Clark Fork Coalition are still concerned with all the coal that fell into the reservoir.

"We learned pretty much, right away, there are going to be some difficulties. Because of the remote area of the spill. Obviously, step one was cleaning up the tracks and getting it operational, and to get the equipment out there. They needed to get the spill cleaned up,” said Andrew Gorder, Legal Director of Clark Fork Coalition.

Gorder said the coalition learned the news from environmentalist watchdogs, who showed the drone footage to him.

Gorder added he only hopes Montana Rail Link in the future has a plan to stop incidents like this.

As for the environmental effects, Gorder and the coalition are awaiting the results.

"We just don't have enough information right now to know what those effects are...We do know the Fish and Wildlife Service is requiring Montana Rail Link to do water sampling in the area. We are interested in those results,” said Gorder.     

Montana Rail Link said it does not know how long the clean-up process will take and why it has taken so long to see progress.

