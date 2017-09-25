Grizzly Sports Report, 9-25-17

Head Coach Bob Stitt and Running Back Elijah Lee join host Shaun Rainey on this weeks show to discuss the tough loss to Eastern Washington and moving on to face Portland State. Riley Corcoran has the call of the game featuring the hail mary to Justin Calhoun. Ben Wineman updates us on all the other fall sports at UM.
A cool down in Montana this past week before a warm up this week is the subject of this week's Crowd Surfing.
Things were looking great going into halftime for the Montana Grizzlies. Up 24-6 on the number 11th ranked Eastern Washington Eagles, the Griz were feeling good.
The Rocky Mountain College football team scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from College of Idaho, 31-7, in Saturday’s Homecoming contest at Herb Klindt Field.
No. 13 Southern Oregon score 35 points in the first half, including 21 in the first quarter and the Raiders defeated Carroll College 35-14 Saturday at Raider Stadium in Ashland. SOU scored touchdowns on three of their first four drives including a two-play, 65-yard opening drive and a three-play 79-yard drive on their second possession.
Lincoln County High School Principal Joel Graves tells us when the students saw how many people were suffering from the fires they had an idea.
Lauren Alley with the park tells us materials are being purchased in order to stabilize and shore up the remaining structure.
No other schools in the state besides Helena are using this program.
While schools around the Flathead Valley resumed on Tuesday, September 19th following cyber threats some parents still chose to keep their children at home.
However, one Columbia Falls parent tells us he has a different idea if the cyber threats become a reality.
A school-record 549-yard passing performance – both as a team and by Gubrud – helped EWU extend its Big Sky Conference winning streak to nine games last week.
A cool down in Montana this past week before a warm up this week is the subject of this week's Crowd Surfing.
Jordan Miller's two interceptions and Myles Bryant's pick-6 helped the seventh-ranked Washington Huskies overcame a slow start and hand Colorado its first loss, 37-10.
The 11th-ranked Eastern Washington University football team scored 42 second-half points to rally from a 24-6 halftime deficit and opened the 2017 Big Sky Conference season with a 48-41 victory over Montana.
Things were looking great going into halftime for the Montana Grizzlies. Up 24-6 on the number 11th ranked Eastern Washington Eagles, the Griz were feeling good.
The Rocky Mountain College football team scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from College of Idaho, 31-7, in Saturday’s Homecoming contest at Herb Klindt Field.
Falk threw for 478 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 18 Washington State beat Nevada 45-7 for the team's best start in 16 years.
Isaiah Saunders came up huge in the second overtime to give Idaho (2-2, 1-0) the 29-23 win over South Alabama (1-3, 0-1) on Saturday.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A hunter was attacked by a bear in northwestern Montana over the weekend. Fish, Wildlife and Parks personnel are investigating the apparent surprise encounter Sunday morning on the east side of Hungry Horse Reservoir.
Montana Rail Link is removing more than 3,500 tons of coal and 31 rail cars along a riverbank near Noxon.
The Missoula Child Development Center helps improve brain development and behavioral skills in children with special needs.
Snow is sticking at Big Sky Mountain Resort, spreading ‘ski fever’ across the state.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Dorothy Eck, who helped draft Montana's Constitution and later served two decades in the state Senate, has died in Bozeman. She was 93.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - State and local officials have begun preparations to take over management of the cleanup of a northwest Montana community where health officials say hundreds of people have been killed by asbestos exposure.
