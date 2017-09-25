Grizzly Sports Report, 9-25-17

On this week's episode of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach discusses why 18-year-old football players aren't ready for the NFL and tells us what he thinks of people who think the Earth is flat. Jamal Morrow also joins the show to talk about the Cougars upcoming matchup against USC, coin toss misconceptions, and why cheeseburgers have him looking forward to WSU's first road trip next week.

