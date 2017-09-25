Coqui Mountain Coffee is brewing up coffee and donations to help - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Coqui Mountain Coffee is brewing up coffee and donations to help those in Puerto Rico

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

With all the devastation from mother natures across the world, one new Bozeman coffee shop is hoping to help others 3,175 miles away.

Coqui Mountain Coffee is brewing up coffee and donations to help those in Puerto Rico.

"I started my coffee shop a couple months ago my inspiration for starting a Puerto Rican coffee shop is because my family is from Puerto Rico my father was born and raised there,” said Julie Gandulla Coqui Mountain Coffee Shop owner. “After our launch and the success we’ve has so far, we had the unfortunate incident of the hurricane."

That's when Gandulla knew she wanted to help out

"They have flooding everywhere almost everyone's displaced they're thinking it's gonna be more than six months before they have power up and running,” said Gandulla.  “With that kind of devastation and destruction from a place where not only family is from but my business is located, I thought that we as a community could reach out and provide relief and help to as much as possible."

For many this hurricane hits home.

"In Puerto Rico, we have a lot of hurricanes, but nothing like this," said Anaoli Vancea, Puerto Rican MSU Student.

Anaoli Vancea is a sophomore going to MSU from Puerto Rico and she tells me she is worried for her family.

"I'm really close with my family and not knowing from them it's like I feel alone,” said Vancea. “I want to know from them, I have horses and animals and I don't know anything. Puerto Rico is just destroyed looking at the pictures it's awful."

Vancea says she was so happy to learn there is something she can do to help her home.

"It's amazing that I can do something for my island it's amazing everything I can do from them I will do it," said Vancea.

After Harvey hit Texas, Vancea’s father came to help Houston when they were in need. So now she's hoping others will do the same for her family.

"I don't have the words to express that I've always been proud of my dad he just loves to help everyone,” said Vancea. “Being here and not knowing from him and for my animals it's devastating. I know that from other people he's fine, but I don't know you know I just hope everything's fine if you can help Puerto Rico please."

Only after a day of taking in donations, Gandulla says the community is really stepping up to help. In fact, one woman brought in six bags of groceries to donate this weekend.

"For a woman who doesn't even know them and contributes in that kind away and so instantaneously that makes me proud,” said Gandulla. “That makes me so proud of my fellow citizens, my fellow Montanans and just her being my neighbor."

Community members can make monetary donations through the end of October at the coffee shop’s downtown location, 441 East Main, Bozeman, Montana. Community funds will be allocated to the United for Puerto Rico Fund. 

Community members can make additional efforts by donating the following items: bottled water, dried foods, sanitary items, disposable diapers, baby formula, and OTC meds.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Hunter attacked by bear near Hungry Horse reservoir

    Hunter attacked by bear near Hungry Horse reservoir

    Monday, September 25 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-09-25 21:45:41 GMT

    KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A hunter was attacked by a bear in northwestern Montana over the weekend. Fish, Wildlife and Parks personnel are investigating the apparent surprise encounter Sunday morning on the east side of Hungry Horse Reservoir.

    KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A hunter was attacked by a bear in northwestern Montana over the weekend. Fish, Wildlife and Parks personnel are investigating the apparent surprise encounter Sunday morning on the east side of Hungry Horse Reservoir.

  • Snow sticks in Big Sky, resort transitions from summer to winter

    Snow sticks in Big Sky, resort transitions from summer to winter

    Friday, September 22 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-09-22 23:34:29 GMT

    Snow is sticking at Big Sky Mountain Resort, spreading ‘ski fever’ across the state.

    Snow is sticking at Big Sky Mountain Resort, spreading ‘ski fever’ across the state.

  • 97-year-old WWII vet takes a knee in support of anthem protests

    97-year-old WWII vet takes a knee in support of anthem protests

    Monday, September 25 2017 2:25 PM EDT2017-09-25 18:25:28 GMT

    Brennan Gilmore posted a Twitter picture Sunday morning of his grandfather, John Middlemas, kneeling while wearing a veteran's cap.

    Brennan Gilmore posted a Twitter picture Sunday morning of his grandfather, John Middlemas, kneeling while wearing a veteran's cap.

  • Little fire activity expected for Rice Ridge

    Little fire activity expected for Rice Ridge

    Monday, September 25 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-09-25 18:28:59 GMT

    Firefighters cleaning up the Rice Ridge Fire will continue working on the North Fork Blackfoot trail and the areas of residual heat near the Monture Guard Station. Crews and equipment will be moving to the Double Arrow area to begin suppression repair work there.

    Firefighters cleaning up the Rice Ridge Fire will continue working on the North Fork Blackfoot trail and the areas of residual heat near the Monture Guard Station. Crews and equipment will be moving to the Double Arrow area to begin suppression repair work there.

  • Official: US not seeking regime change in NKorea

    Official: US not seeking regime change in NKorea

    Monday, September 25 2017 1:21 PM EDT2017-09-25 17:21:20 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration says it is not advocating regime change in North Korea after President Donald Trump tweeted that leader Kim Jong Un "won't be around much longer."

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration says it is not advocating regime change in North Korea after President Donald Trump tweeted that leader Kim Jong Un "won't be around much longer."

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Tennessee church shooting suspect charged with murder

    Tennessee church shooting suspect charged with murder

    Monday, September 25 2017 4:37 AM EDT2017-09-25 08:37:42 GMT

    Police identified the attacker as 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson, who had at one point attended the church.

    Police identified the attacker as 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson, who had at one point attended the church.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.