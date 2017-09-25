With all the devastation from mother natures across the world, one new Bozeman coffee shop is hoping to help others 3,175 miles away.

Coqui Mountain Coffee is brewing up coffee and donations to help those in Puerto Rico.

"I started my coffee shop a couple months ago my inspiration for starting a Puerto Rican coffee shop is because my family is from Puerto Rico my father was born and raised there,” said Julie Gandulla Coqui Mountain Coffee Shop owner. “After our launch and the success we’ve has so far, we had the unfortunate incident of the hurricane."

That's when Gandulla knew she wanted to help out

"They have flooding everywhere almost everyone's displaced they're thinking it's gonna be more than six months before they have power up and running,” said Gandulla. “With that kind of devastation and destruction from a place where not only family is from but my business is located, I thought that we as a community could reach out and provide relief and help to as much as possible."

For many this hurricane hits home.

"In Puerto Rico, we have a lot of hurricanes, but nothing like this," said Anaoli Vancea, Puerto Rican MSU Student.

Anaoli Vancea is a sophomore going to MSU from Puerto Rico and she tells me she is worried for her family.

"I'm really close with my family and not knowing from them it's like I feel alone,” said Vancea. “I want to know from them, I have horses and animals and I don't know anything. Puerto Rico is just destroyed looking at the pictures it's awful."

Vancea says she was so happy to learn there is something she can do to help her home.

"It's amazing that I can do something for my island it's amazing everything I can do from them I will do it," said Vancea.

After Harvey hit Texas, Vancea’s father came to help Houston when they were in need. So now she's hoping others will do the same for her family.

"I don't have the words to express that I've always been proud of my dad he just loves to help everyone,” said Vancea. “Being here and not knowing from him and for my animals it's devastating. I know that from other people he's fine, but I don't know you know I just hope everything's fine if you can help Puerto Rico please."

Only after a day of taking in donations, Gandulla says the community is really stepping up to help. In fact, one woman brought in six bags of groceries to donate this weekend.

"For a woman who doesn't even know them and contributes in that kind away and so instantaneously that makes me proud,” said Gandulla. “That makes me so proud of my fellow citizens, my fellow Montanans and just her being my neighbor."

Community members can make monetary donations through the end of October at the coffee shop’s downtown location, 441 East Main, Bozeman, Montana. Community funds will be allocated to the United for Puerto Rico Fund.

Community members can make additional efforts by donating the following items: bottled water, dried foods, sanitary items, disposable diapers, baby formula, and OTC meds.