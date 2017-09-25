Former state Sen. Dorothy Eck of Bozeman has died at age 93 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Former state Sen. Dorothy Eck of Bozeman has died at age 93

By Associated Press

Governor Steve Bullock issued the following statement about the life of Dorothy Eck, former Montana State Senator, delegate and officer of the Montana Constitutional Convention, and head of the League of Women Voters.

“Lisa and I today mourn the passing of one of Montana’s most influential political figures, Dorothy Eck,”“We have Dorothy largely to thank for our state constitution, the minimum wage, the right to privacy, and the rights of citizens to participate in our democracy. As a legislator, activist, said Governor Bullock. trailblazer for women, and a friend, she will be deeply missed.”

U.S. Senator Jon Tester today issued the following statement on the life and legacy of Dorothy Eck:

“Dorothy was a trailblazer with courage, tenacity and compassion.  She was a champion for women, Native Americans, and a transparent and accountable government.  She left her mark on the pages of Montana’s Constitution, in the halls of our state’s Capitol, and throughout our rural communities.  Her fearless leadership will inspire all Montanans for generations to come.”

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Dorothy Eck, who helped draft Montana's Constitution and later served two decades in the state Senate, has died in Bozeman. She was 93.
    
Diana Eck told the Montana Democratic Party that her mother died Saturday.
    
Eck got her first taste of politics as a lobbyist for the League of Women Voters in 1967.
    
She fought for the public's right to know in helping draft a new state constitution in 1972 and worked on Democratic Gov. Tom Judge's staff for about four years. She served in the state Senate for 20 years, advocating for children, health and mental health services, the poor and the environment.
    
Ten years ago, Eck told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle that politics is a matter of trying to persuade people and that she'd always been good at that.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

